Darwin enters the EV market with D5, D7, D14 scooters

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 12:05 am

Mumbai-based Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) has launched three new electric scooters, the D5, D7, and D14, in the Indian market. The line-up is priced starting at Rs. 68,000 and has been unveiled by Indian Olympic boxer and parliamentarian MC Mary Kom. The two-wheelers come with sporty designs, a digital instrument display, a USB charging port, and a range of up to 120km.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

DPGC has launched the electric scooters under its new sub-brand called Darwin EVAT. The vehicles are claimed to be "at par with Japanese standards" and are the most advanced electric scooters in their respective segments. Naturally, the introduction of the D5, D7, and D14 e-scooters raises competition in the fast growing electric two-wheeler segment in India.

Design

They have a speed control gear and digital driver's display

The Darwin D5 and D14 scooters feature a neo-retro design while the D7 has a striking look with an angular front fascia. They sport an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and a flat footboard. The trio also comes with a speed control gear, a USB mobile charging port, a large LED instrument display, and a hazard switch.

Information

The vehicles have a swappable battery pack

The Darwin D5, D7, and D14 house a swappable battery pack, details of which are unknown at present. The two-wheelers are claimed to offer a range of 70-120km on a single charge.

Features

The scooters also support regenerative braking

Not much has been revealed about the safety and suspension setup of the Darwin D5, D7, and D14 electric scooters. However, we expect them to be equipped with drum or disc brakes along with a single or telescopic fork on the front and a mono-shock on the rear. The e-scooters also support regenerative braking that helps charge the battery when brakes are applied.

Information

Darwin D5, D7, and D14: Pricing and availability

The base Darwin D5 carries a price-tag of Rs. 68,000, while the D7 and D14 cost Rs. 73,000 and Rs. 77,000, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The trio is being developed at the facility in Delhi and will go on sale in the coming weeks.