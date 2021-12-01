Auto New Suzuki S-Cross spotted at dealerships in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 12:45 am

Suzuki S-Cross makes way to European dealerships

The new-generation Suzuki S-Cross has started making its way to European dealerships. To recall, it broke cover last week. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it draws power from a mild-hybrid powertrain that churns out 127hp of power. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

In terms of design and features, the new-generation Suzuki S-Cross is a major upgrade over its outgoing counterpart. It is more off-road friendly. The SUV should arrive in India as a Maruti Suzuki model and the competition in the compact SUV segment should increase significantly. Here, it will take on rivals such as Hyundai CRETA and Maruti XUV300.

Exteriors The car flaunts tri-beam LED headlights and alloy wheels

The Suzuki S-Cross has a muscular bonnet, a large black grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, swept-back tri-beam LED headlights, a refreshed bumper with fog lamp housings, and silvered skid plates. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. A window wiper, wraparound taillights connected by a chrome strip, and a roof-mounted antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 127hp, 1.4-liter engine

The Suzuki S-Cross runs on a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that makes 127hp/235Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an Allgrip all-wheel-drive system. Four drive modes: Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock are also available.

Interiors It packs a 9.0-inch infotainment panel and multiple airbags

The Suzuki S-Cross has a spacious cabin, featuring a blacked-out dashboard, a glossy insert on the center console, a front armrest with storage space, gray-colored seats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a "floating" 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Suzuki S-Cross: Pricing and availability

No details related to the pricing and availability of the new Suzuki S-Cross in India are currently available. However, if the car arrives here, it should carry a price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).