Due to the ongoing global chip shortage, Ola Electric has delayed the deliveries of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India from later this month to between December 15 and December 30. To recall, their first batch was supposed to be handed over to customers in October and later it got postponed to November 30.

"Due to the ongoing global shortage of chipsets, there are some unavoidable delays to your Ola S1 delivery. We apologize for this delay and assure you that we are ramping up production so you can get your Ola S1 at the earliest."

Ola Electric has sold scooters worth over Rs. 1,100 crore but their deliveries are being marred by delays. The company is facing flak for this. Earlier this month, the company had started offering test rides for the vehicles to buyers in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. However, only those who have paid in advance are getting the test rides as of now.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are built on a tubular frame and flaunt an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, and a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooters pack a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument panel with Wi-Fi connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on aluminium-alloy wheels. They have an under-seat storage capacity of 36-liter.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro pack an 8.5kW electric motor along with a 2.98kWh and 3.97kWh battery pack, respectively. The S1 offers a top-speed of 90km/h and a range of 121km, while the S1 Pro has a top-speed of 115km/h and a range of 181km.

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two electric scooters are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In India, the Ola S1 carries a price-tag of Rs. 99,999, while the S1 Pro sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the scooters will now start next month.