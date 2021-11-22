2021 SKODA SLAVIA's first impression: A premium mid-sized sedan offering

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 11:53 am

2021 SKODA SLAVIA will be launched in India in February 2022

While SUVs are getting more and more popular, sedans still have a large fan following in India, especially in the mid-size segment. Hence, SKODA India has decided to re-enter this space with its SLAVIA sedan. It is the second product to come out from its India-specific 'MQB-A0-IN' platform. The car was unveiled last week and here is our first impression.

Context

Why does this story matter?

While other automakers have more or less abandoned the sedan segment, SKODA India wants to repeat the success of its RAPID and OCTAVIA models. The SLAVIA also represents the next chapter in terms of the company's 'INDIA 2.0' project. With high localization levels, the sedan is expected to have competitive pricing too. This story provides an early impression of the all-new SLAVIA.

Exteriors

The car looks much bigger when compared to rivals

The SLAVIA looks much bigger in the flesh and seems to belong to a higher segment with its elegant design. Compared to the rivals, it is longer at 4,541mm and also comes across as the widest at 1,752mm. The design follows the traditional SKODA styling theme with sharp lines and clean surfacing. Top-end versions also get two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

The cabin features a pleasing dual-tone color combination

The interiors of SLAVIA are quite impressive with a pleasing dual-tone color combination along with contrast accents used on the dashboard. The unique design of the AC vents are a nice touch along with the uncluttered lay-out. We also like the 2-spoke steering wheel and the knurled switchgear. Quality levels are excellent too while the center console is dominated by a large touchscreen.

Space

It has the longest wheelbase in its class

The SLAVIA has the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,651mm and that shows when you step inside the cabin. Legroom and headroom at the rear is quite good while the seats are comfortable. The large windows also lend the cabin an airy feel. The cabin is practical too with large door pockets while the boot capacity stands at an impressive 521-liter.

Features

From ventilated seats to connected car technology

Top-end versions of the SLAVIA are loaded with a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control with touch functionality, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, and ventilated front seats. There is also wireless charging, leather upholstery, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system. For safety, you get six airbags and Multi-Collision brake, among other features.

Performance

The sedan comes with two turbo-petrol powertrains

The SLAVIA is offered with two turbo-petrol powertrains: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol with 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol with 150hp/250Nm. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol gets either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The more powerful 1.5-liter turbo-petrol has a 7-speed dual clutch automatic as optional while a 6-speed manual is standard. Paddle shifters are also available with automatic versions.

Our verdict

How much will it cost?

To be launched around the starting of next year, the SKODA SLAVIA is expected to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 10 lakh while the top-end version will command around Rs. 17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Overall, it is a very impressive product with an excellent build quality, premium design, and powerful turbo-petrol engines. It is certainly a sedan worth waiting for.