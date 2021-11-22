Ferrari Daytona SP3, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 11:01 am

Ferrari reveals its limited-run Daytona SP3 supercar

As the latest addition to its Icona model series, Italian automaker Ferrari has revealed its Daytona SP3 supercar. Its production is limited to just 599 units. The premium four-wheeler has an aggressive aerodynamic design and a driver-oriented 2-seater cabin. Under the hood, it is powered by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V12 engine and attains a top-speed of 340km/h. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the brand's most powerful pure-combustion car and pays tribute to the 330 P3, 330 P4, and 512 S racers of the 1960s. The ultra-premium vehicle is road-legal everywhere and its deliveries will commence in late 2022. The four-wheeler's head-turning looks and excellent performance should attract buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

Exteriors

The car has a wrap-around windshield and twin exhaust tips

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 flaunts a low-set wrap-around windshield, a sculpted hood with vents, a moving panel in the front bumper's center, sleek headlights, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, butterfly doors, and designer wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. A full-width taillight and dual exhausts grace the rear. The car weighs only 1,485kg.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and two seats

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring seats with a wrap-around design, a blacked-out dashboard with 'Daytona SP3' lettering, blue upholstery, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The car also houses a digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags for ensuring the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It is fueled by an 840hp, 6.5-liter engine

Ferrari Daytona SP3 runs on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that makes 840hp/697Nm and is linked to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.85 seconds and hits a top-speed of 340km/h. A modified intake and exhaust, lighter crankshaft, reduced-friction piston pins, lightweight titanium connecting rods, and the brand's Dynamic Enhancer function ensure better performance.

Information

Ferrari Daytona SP3: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 carries a price-tag of €2 million (roughly Rs. 16.77 crore) and the owners of SP1 and SP2 models will get priority when buying this limited-run model. The deliveries will start in late 2022.