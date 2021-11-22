Upcoming Jawa roadster bike previewed in spy images; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 12:45 am

Spy snaps reveal details of Jawa roadster

Jawa Motorcycles is expected to launch a new roadster bike in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the two-wheeler has been spied on test, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a circular headlight, a flyscreen, a swooping rear fender, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Jawa roadster has been found testing in India for quite some time and is expected to source its engine from the brand's Standard and Forty-Two models. On our shores, the two-wheeler will take on rivals like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. This will offer customers more choices around the Rs. 2 lakh price figure.

Design

The motorbike will have fork gaiters and a stepped-up seat

The upcoming Jawa bike will have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a lengthy blacked-out exhaust, a small flyscreen, and front fork gaiters. The vehicle should pack a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on black-colored alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed at the time of launch.

Information

It will run on a 27hp, 293cc engine

The upcoming Jawa motorcycle is expected to be fueled by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 27hp and a peak torque of 27.05Nm. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the new Jawa roadster bike should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

What about the pricing?

Jawa will reveal the pricing details of its roadster bike in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).