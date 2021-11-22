2022 Fiat 500X, revealed in the US, in four trims

Fiat reveals its 2022 500X crossover

Italian automaker Fiat has revealed the 2022 iteration of its 500X crossover in the US. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of safety features, including rear cross path detection. Under the hood, it draws power from a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that makes 177hp of power. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

In the US, the 2022 Fiat 500X is available in a 500X Yachting Collectors' Edition as well as four trim levels, namely Pop, Trekking, Sport, and Trekking Plus. The 500X is Stellantis's last model under the Fiat line-up in the country and is expected to rack up decent sales there. However, its debut in India seems unclear.

Exteriors

The car has 18-inch wheels and squarish taillights

The 2022 Fiat 500X has a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, oval-shaped headlights, and a soft top. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch sport wheels. Squarish taillamps and a window wiper grace the rear end of the car. The car is available in four shades, including black, Venezia blue, red, and gray.

Information

It is fueled by a 177hp, 1.3-liter engine

The 2022 Fiat 500X crossover runs on a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 177hp and a peak torque of 285Nm. The vehicle also gets an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The crossover gets 3-spoke steering wheel and adaptive cruise control

Fiat 500X has a black or white-colored cabin, featuring a dashboard with a woodgrain insert, a satin-finished gear shifter, seats wrapped in ivory leather, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, front and rear park assist, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Fiat 500X: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Fiat 500X in the US are yet to be announced. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which starts at $25,945 (around Rs. 19.27 lakh).