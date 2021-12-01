Auto Yezdi Adventure previewed in spy images; design details revealed

Yezdi Adventure previewed in spy images; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 12:00 am

Design elements of Yezdi Adventure previewed in spy shots

A Yezdi adventure touring motorcycle is expected to be launched in India soon. It is likely to be known as Yezdi Adventure. Now, a test mule of the bike has been spied during a photoshoot, highlighting key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a tall windscreen, split-style seats, spoked wheels, and knuckle guards. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Yezdi Adventure will mark the brand's re-entry on our shores and is expected to be priced affordably. It will go against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The bike will get decent optional accessories and might pack a powerful engine. This should aid it in increasing competition in the rapidly growing adventure bike segment here.

Design The bike will have panniers and full-LED illumination

Yezdi Adventure will have a sloping fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, a prominent beak, tank pads, knuckle guards, panniers, and auxiliary fuel carriers mounted on the front crash guard. The bike will pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on wire-spoked wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be disclosed later.

Information It might run on a 30hp, 334cc engine

Yezdi Adventure is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of 30hp and a peak torque of 32.74Nm on the Jawa Perak.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yezdi Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear section.

Information Yezdi Adventure: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Yezdi Adventure in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 2 lakh.