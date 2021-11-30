SYM Joyride 300 maxi-scooter breaks cover at the 2021 EICMA

SYM unveils its Joyride 300 maxi-style scooter

Taiwanese automaker SYM has revealed its Joyride 300 maxi-style scooter at the 2021 EICMA show in Italy. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and gets a full-LED setup for lighting as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It draws power from a 278.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 25.6hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The SYM Joyride 300 will serve as a replacement for the EVO 200 scooter and is likely to be up for grabs in Europe next year. It will take on rivals such as BMW C 400 GT and Yamaha XMax. If the model proves to be successful there, it might also be introduced in India, thereby increasing competition in the market.

Design

The scooter has a stepped-up seat and a charging socket

The SYM Joyride 300 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and a USB 2.0 charging port. It packs an all-LED lighting setup and an LCD instrument console. It rides on a 15-inch front and a 14-inch rear wheel or 16-inch units on both ends.

Information

It runs on a 26hp, 278cc engine

The SYM Joyride 300 maxi-style scooter is powered by a 278.3cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 25.6hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 26Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the SYM Joyride 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

SYM Joyride 300: Availability

The SYM Joyride 300 is expected to make its way to the European markets by early 2022. However, no details related to the maxi-style scooter's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed yet.