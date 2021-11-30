2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V debuts at Rs. 1,33,840

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 04:53 pm

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in two variants

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2022 version of its Apache RTR 200 4V motorbike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 1,33,840. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching design, featuring a new headlight with an integrated DRL and a digital instrument console. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 197.75cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 2022 iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle offers minimal cosmetic changes, while its mechanicals and features are the same as the outgoing model. The two-wheeler has been affordably priced in India and is expected to attract a lot of buyers. It goes against rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F and Yamaha MT-15.

Design

The bike is offered in three color options

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V sits on a double-cradle frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in Gloss Black, Matte Blue, and Pearl White shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 20hp, 198cc engine

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a BS6-compliant 197.75cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.2hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.8Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety

It gets three riding modes

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single/dual-channel ABS. Three riding modes, namely Sport, Rain, and Urban, are also available. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by preload-adjustable inverted Showa forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Pricing

In India, the single-channel ABS version of the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V carries a price tag of Rs. 1,33,840, while the dual-channel ABS variant sports a price figure of Rs. 1,38,890 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).