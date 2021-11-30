BMW Concept XM, with a 750hp plug-in-hybrid powertrain, breaks cover

Published on Nov 30, 2021

BMW reveals its Concept XM car in the US

German automaker BMW has unveiled its Concept XM crossover at the 2021 Miami Beach show in the US. The premium four-wheeler has an aggressive look and a luxurious cabin with a focus on the driver. Under the hood, it is fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and promises an electric range of up to 48km. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Concept XM is BMW's second standalone M model and arrives 43 years after the debut of its first one: the M1 (1978). The XM previews a production version whose good looks, a bevy of tech-based features, and excellent performance should make it an attractive proposition for a lot of buyers. However, it will bear a hefty price tag.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlamps and four exhaust tips

The BMW Concept XM flaunts a sculpted bonnet with vents, two huge illuminated kidney grille pieces, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 23-inch wheels. A wedge-shaped windscreen, wraparound L-shaped taillights, four triangular exhaust tips, and "BMW" badging grace the rear section of the SUV.

Information

It is fueled by a 750hp plug-in-hybrid powertrain

BMW Concept XM runs on an M Hybrid drive system that combines a V8 engine with an electric motor. The setup delivers a combined output of 750hp of power and 1,000Nm of torque. The car can drive up to 48km solely using battery power.

Interiors

The vehicle gets ambient lighting and flat-bottom steering wheel

The BMW Concept XM has a luxurious cabin, featuring ambient lighting, vintage-looking brown leather upholstery with carbon fiber and copper accents, an aquamarine-colored bench seat in the second row, a headliner with an illuminated 3D prism structure, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a curved display for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment panel. The production version will get airbags.

Information

BMW Concept XM: Pricing and availability

In the US, the production version of BMW Concept XM is expected to carry a price tag of around $150,000 (roughly Rs. 1.1 crore) and will be up for grabs next year. Details regarding its availability in India are unavailable.