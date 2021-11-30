Volkswagen discontinues Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater SUV in India
German automaker Volkswagen has discontinued its Tiguan AllSpace SUV in India. To recall, it was introduced here last year. As for the highlights, the car has a simple look and a spacious 7-seater cabin with several features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). It will be replaced with the 5-seater Tiguan (facelift) on December 7. Unlike AllSpace, it will be a locally assembled model. Meanwhile, the facelifted AllSpace has debuted in Europe. If the car arrives here, it will take on rivals like SKODA KODIAQ and Toyota Fortuner.
The car flaunts a chrome-finished grille and 18-inch wheels
The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with slats, a wide air vent, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, a raked windscreen, and wraparound LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It runs on a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine
The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp. The motor is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The SUV has a flat-bottom steering wheel and seven airbags
The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, a powered driver's seat, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a digital driver's display and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, ABS, a parking camera, EBD, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: Pricing and availability
Prior to being discontinued in India, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace carried a price tag of Rs. 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the facelifted version of the SUV might debut on our shores in the future.