Volkswagen discontinues Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater SUV in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 12:42 pm

German automaker Volkswagen has discontinued its Tiguan AllSpace SUV in India. To recall, it was introduced here last year. As for the highlights, the car has a simple look and a spacious 7-seater cabin with several features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). It will be replaced with the 5-seater Tiguan (facelift) on December 7. Unlike AllSpace, it will be a locally assembled model. Meanwhile, the facelifted AllSpace has debuted in Europe. If the car arrives here, it will take on rivals like SKODA KODIAQ and Toyota Fortuner.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a chrome-finished grille and 18-inch wheels

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with slats, a wide air vent, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, a raked windscreen, and wraparound LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp. The motor is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The SUV has a flat-bottom steering wheel and seven airbags

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, a powered driver's seat, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a digital driver's display and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, ABS, a parking camera, EBD, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: Pricing and availability

Prior to being discontinued in India, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace carried a price tag of Rs. 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the facelifted version of the SUV might debut on our shores in the future.