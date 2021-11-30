A look at Ferrari's most aerodynamically efficient car ever

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 01:00 am

Ferrari Daytona SP3: A look at the highlights

As the newest addition to its Icona series, Ferrari has unveiled its limited-run Daytona SP3 supercar. The vehicle has a head-turning look and runs on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V12 engine with several performance upgrades. It also gets a driver-oriented cabin with seating space for two passengers. Let us take a look at some of its highlights.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a love letter to the racers of the 1960s and is the company's most powerful pure-combustion vehicle. The four-wheeler is limited to just 599 units and costs €2 million (around Rs. 16.77 crore) each. Its deliveries will start in late 2022. The four-wheeler's goods looks and excellent performance should make it a prized possession for any buyer.

It is Ferrari's most aerodynamically efficient car to date

The Daytona SP3 sports a sloping roofline, a low-set wrap-around windshield, a prominent front splitter, a sculpted bonnet with vents, and air scoops on the sides. All these make it a Ferrari with the highest level of passive aerodynamic efficiency. The car also gets butterfly doors, designer wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, sleek headlights, and a full-width taillamp.

Drivability

Special tires ensure driving in all conditions

Daytona SP3 gets seats integrated into the chassis for reducing its height and weight. The mass distribution between the axles has also been optimized so that the car can boast record-breaking acceleration figures and weight/power ratio. The vehicle's tires have been specially designed to perform on both dry and wet roads. Their stability in low-grip situations is also said to be segment leading.

Interiors

The minimalist cabin accounts for a smooth ride

Minimalism is the main focus when it comes to the interiors of the Ferrari Daytona SP3. There are two seats with a wrap-around design, independent headrests, and a sleek dashboard with a floating effect. There is also a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and vibrant blue-colored upholstery.

Performance

Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer boosts cornering capability

Ferrari Daytona SP3 is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that churns out 829hp of power and 697Nm of torque. The motor is mated to an F1 DCT gearbox. The setup allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.85 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.4 seconds, and attain a top-speed of 340km/h. Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE) is offered to ensure a better cornering performance.