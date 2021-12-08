Auto 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700, with new colors, goes official

2022 Yamaha Tenere 700, with new colors, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 09:27 pm

Yamaha reveals its 2022 Tenere 700 for global markets

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 version of its Tenere 700 motorbike in the international markets. It is offered in two versions: standard and Rally. The vehicle has a sporty design and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. It draws power from a 689cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Barring a few cosmetic changes, including the introduction of new color options, the 2022 iteration of the Yamaha Tenere 700 is almost the same as its outgoing counterpart. The bike bears a hefty price figure and shall be up for sale in the international markets soon. However, it is unclear when it will be available in India.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and a windscreen

Yamaha Tenere 700 has a single-piece seat, upswept exhaust, and raised windscreen. It packs an LCD instrument cluster, LED headlamp, and rides on spoked wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The bike is offered in Team Yamaha Blue and Raven black shades. The Rally variant flaunts a white paint with red graphics, an Akrapovic exhaust, knee grip pads, and a radiator protector.

Information It is fueled by a 689cc engine with fuel-injection technology

Yamaha Tenere 700 is powered by a 689cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine with fuel-injection technology, that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. However, the power figures are yet to be disclosed.

Safety It flaunts 43mm inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new Yamaha Tenere 700 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with selectable ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700: Pricing

In the US, the 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 carries a starting price tag of $10,299 (around Rs. 7.7 lakh). No details pertaining to the bike's pricing and availability in India are currently available.