Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled over faulty seat

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 07:21 pm

Harley-Davidson recalls Pan America 1250 in global markets

US automaker Harley-Davidson has issued a recall order for 2,689 units of the Pan America 1250 motorbike in the international markets. The affected units were manufactured between March 8 and October 13 this year and might experience an issue with the seat base. No information pertaining to the bikes sold in India is currently available. Here are more details.

As per the company, the seat base in the Pan America 1250 may not be properly fastened and may cause its handhold portion to fracture. Consequently, the seat base of all the recalled units will be replaced with new ones. This ADV is a trusted model from Harley-Davidson and bears a hefty price-tag here. It is a decent addition to the luxury bike segment.

Design The bike has a windscreen and LED lighting arrangement

In India, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is offered in two versions, namely Standard and Special. The bike sits on a steel trellis frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windshield. It packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It weighs 228kg.

Information It runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,252cc, Revolution Max, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 150hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 127Nm at 6,750rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets several electronic riding aids

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets disc brakes, hill hold control, a drag-torque slip control system, cornering ABS, and traction control. It also offers five ride modes: Road, Off-Road Plus, Sport, Rain, and Off-Road. Suspension duties on the Standard model are handled by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted mono-shock unit. Meanwhile, the Special version flaunts a semi-active setup with vehicle load control.

Information Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing

In India, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 starts at Rs. 16.9 lakh for the base standard model and goes up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the Special variant (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).