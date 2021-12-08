Auto New Triumph Tiger 1200 ADV debuts in two trim levels

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 06:24 pm

Triumph reveals its new Tiger 1200 ADV

British automaker Triumph has unveiled the new version of its Tiger 1200 motorbike. It is available in two versions, namely GT and Rally. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an aggressive look and gets several electronic riding aids including blind-spot detection and traction control. It draws power from a 1,160cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine that makes 147hp of power. Here are more details.

The Tiger 1200 is Triumph's flagship adventure motorcycle and packs a 147hp, 3-cylinder engine that makes it the most powerful shaft drive bike in its class. The vehicle bears a hefty price tag and offers good looks, excellent performance, and a load of high-tech features. It should be launched in India next year, thereby increasing competition in the luxury ADV segment.

Design The bike has a windshield and TFT instrument console

Triumph Tiger 1200 has an aluminium fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. The GT model gets 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels shod in Metzeler Tourance tires, while the Rally variant offers 21/18-inch spoked rims wrapped in Metzeler Karoo street tires.

Information It runs on a 147hp, 1,160cc engine

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 is fueled by a 1,160cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 147hp and a peak torque of 130Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Riding modes and ABS are offered

To ensure the safety of the rider, the latest Triumph Tiger 1200 is equipped with Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, blind-spot detection, lane assist, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Triumph Tiger 1200: Pricing

In the UK, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 carries a starting price tag of £14,600 (around Rs. 14.6 lakh). Meanwhile, in India, the vehicle is expected to bear a price figure of around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).