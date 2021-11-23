Best features of Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 04:32 pm

Highlights of Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition

Triumph Motorcycles had introduced a 221 Special Edition variant of its Rocket 3 R model in India earlier this month. The two-wheeler gets a new shade as well as cosmetic changes and will be available only for one year. However, its mechanical features are the same as the standard Rocket 3 R. Let us have a look at some of its highlights.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

British automaker Triumph has expanded its portfolio in India by introducing the Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition. It has a bold appearance and celebrates the Rocket 3 R's impressive peak torque output of 221Nm. Thanks to its limited status, the two-wheeler should become a sought-after model on our shores, among fans of the brand as well as bike enthusiasts in general.

Design

The bike's unique graphics reveal a variety of information

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition has a vibrant look, featuring a shade called Red Hopper on the front mudguard and fuel tank. The fly screen, headlamp cowl, side panels, and rear section flaunt a Sapphire Black finish. A unique set of graphics atop the fuel tank reveal the two-wheeler's engine size, power and torque figures, as well as bore and stroke values.

Technology

A bevy of riding aids are also on offer

There is no shortage of tech-based features on this limited-run motorcycle from Triumph. Riders get a TFT instrument console with illuminated switch cubes and a USB socket for charging their phones with ease. Electronic riding aids such as cornering ABS, cruise control, traction control, and four ride modes are available at a touch of a fingertip.

Information

It houses the world's largest production engine in a motorcycle

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition runs on a 2,458cc, inline 3-cylinder engine, which is the world's largest mill in a production bike. It churns out 165hp of power and a mammoth 221Nm of torque, thereby delivering a performance that is second to none.

Safety

It is fitted with fully adjustable suspension

The Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition gets premium Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both the front and rear ends as well as a 240mm rear tire for a comfortable and refined ride. For handling suspension duties, it gets 47mm adjustable forks from Showa on the front and a fully adjustable Showa mono-shock unit on the rear.