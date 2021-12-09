Auto Vmoto Fleet Concept F01, with 90km range, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 12:30 am

In a bid to cater to the B2B segment, Vmoto Soco Group has unveiled its Fleet Concept F01 scooter. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts an attractive look and offers a digital instrument console. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 90km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 is geared toward the commercial segment and is likely to be up for grabs first in the European countries. If the vehicle proves to be a success there, it might make its way to India as a Bird Group model. However, the two-wheeler is not expected to debut on our shores in the near future.

Design The scooter has a flat seat and U-shaped DRL

The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 has a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, an ergonomically positioned handlebar, and aerodynamic side panels. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster and a sleek headlight surrounded by a U-shaped DRL. It has a seat height of 785mm and rides on 16-inch front and 14-inch rear black-colored wheels.

Information It has a top speed of 45km/h

The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 is fueled by a 2kW electric motor linked to a battery pack that can be charged from 0-100% in six hours. The vehicle has a top speed of 45km/h and promises a range of 90km per charge.

Safety It gets a CBS for better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) to avoid skidding while braking. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information Vmoto Fleet Concept F01: Availability

Details related to the availability and pricing of the Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to first debut in the European markets.