Vmoto Fleet Concept F01, with 90km range, breaks cover
In a bid to cater to the B2B segment, Vmoto Soco Group has unveiled its Fleet Concept F01 scooter. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts an attractive look and offers a digital instrument console. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 90km on a single charge. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 is geared toward the commercial segment and is likely to be up for grabs first in the European countries. If the vehicle proves to be a success there, it might make its way to India as a Bird Group model. However, the two-wheeler is not expected to debut on our shores in the near future.
The scooter has a flat seat and U-shaped DRL
The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 has a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, an ergonomically positioned handlebar, and aerodynamic side panels. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster and a sleek headlight surrounded by a U-shaped DRL. It has a seat height of 785mm and rides on 16-inch front and 14-inch rear black-colored wheels.
It has a top speed of 45km/h
The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 is fueled by a 2kW electric motor linked to a battery pack that can be charged from 0-100% in six hours. The vehicle has a top speed of 45km/h and promises a range of 90km per charge.
It gets a CBS for better handling
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) to avoid skidding while braking. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.
Vmoto Fleet Concept F01: Availability
Details related to the availability and pricing of the Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to first debut in the European markets.