In an attempt to beat CO2 emissions targets and circumvent imminent bans on fuel-guzzling vehicles in certain countries, Ford has announced that it will sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030. The automaker will spend $1 billion over the next 30 months to overhaul its assembly plant in Cologne, Germany, into its first electric vehicle factory in Europe. Here are more details.

Ford has signed a deal with Volkswagen, under which the former will build some models using its German partner's MEB electric vehicle platform. Head of Ford's European operations, Stuart Rowley, said that the model produced at Cologne will be the first to be built on Volkswagen's MEB platform, and will reinforce the company's commitment to the European region.

Ford's petrol-guzzling commercial vehicles currently dominate the European and US markets, with shares of almost 15% and 40%, respectively. The automaker has said that it will introduce fully-electric iterations and plug-in hybrid variants of its entire commercial vehicle range by 2024.

Ford's first electric passenger vehicle built in Europe will be manufactured at the Cologne factory from 2023. The company is also considering building a second model there. By 2026, Ford aims to introduce electric iterations of all its passenger cars being sold in Europe. By 2030, two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales in the continent will be plug-in hybrids or fully-electric.

