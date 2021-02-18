Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to reduce its global workforce by 2,000 in the next financial year. The staff is being briefed on the job cuts. The development comes just two days after the automaker laid bare its new Reimagine strategy under which Jaguar will become an all-electric brand from 2025. Here are more details.

Quote 'The review of the company's organization is underway'

"The full review of the Jaguar Land Rover organization is already underway. We anticipate a net reduction of around 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year," JLR said in a statement.

Mounting trouble Tata Motors' losses might have hastened lay-off decision

In January, JLR owner Tata Motors was concerned over semiconductor shortages and Brexit-related supply disruptions. However, production was not hit. The company also posted three straight quarters of losses due to the impact of COVID-19 on sales, rising expenses, and weak demand. These factors might have led to the lay-off decision. However, it turned a profit in the third quarter ending December 2021.

Information Manufacturing staff working by the hour will be unaffected

JLR has factories in India, the West Midlands area of England, Slovakia, China, and Brazil. The salaried employees there are being briefed on the job losses. However, manufacturing staff paid by the hour will not be affected.

Future plan £2.5 billion will be spent annually to achieve carbon neutrality