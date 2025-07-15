Porsche crash accused who killed 2 won't face adult trial  

The Juvenile Justice Board has decided not to try a 17-year-old boy as an adult in the Pune Porsche crash case. The ruling rejects the Pune City Police's request that the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) be tried as an adult. The decision comes over a year after two young IT professionals—Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia—were killed in the crash in 2023. The accused teen was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into their motorcycle.

Bail controversy Outrage over lenient conditions After the accident, the accused was arrested but granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board within 15 hours, and on the condition that he write a 300-word essay on road safety. This decision sparked nationwide outrage and was criticized for being too lenient considering the gravity of his actions. The case garnered more attention after allegations surfaced that the juvenile driver's parents bribed doctors at a government-run hospital to switch his and his mother's blood samples.

Legal developments Mother arrested for tampering with evidence On April 22, 2024, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the accused's mother after she was arrested for tampering with evidence. She allegedly swapped her son's blood sample in a bid to protect him from legal consequences. The Pune Crime Branch had also registered a separate case against doctors from Sassoon Hospital for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence. On September 26, 2023, Pune Police submitted a supplementary report adding charges of destruction of evidence against the juvenile accused.