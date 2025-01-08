Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale get bail in Bhima Koregaon case
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, two accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.
The decision was taken by a bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata.
"They are in jail since 2018, even the charges in the case are yet to be framed. The prosecution has cited over 300 witnesses and thus there is no possibility of the trial to conclude in the near future," the bench noted.
Bail terms
Bail granted with conditions and bond requirement
The bail was granted on a bond of ₹1 lakh and the condition that the accused report to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) every Monday.
This comes after the same court had denied default bail to Wilson, Dhawale, and three other accused in the case in July 2024.
They are accused of having links to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) and of waging a war against the government.
Case background
Wilson's arrest and charges under Unlawful Activities Act
The Bhima Koregaon case pertains to an event called Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017.
The event was organized by activists and retired judges Justice PB Sawant and Justice BG Kolse-Patil to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Dalit soldiers' victory over a local Brahmin Peshwa ruler.
The event sparked violent clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups, killing one and injuring many.