The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, two accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The decision was taken by a bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata.

"They are in jail since 2018, even the charges in the case are yet to be framed. The prosecution has cited over 300 witnesses and thus there is no possibility of the trial to conclude in the near future," the bench noted.