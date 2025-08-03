Worth ₹3,000? Here's what the FASTag annual pass actually offers
What's the story
The National Highways Authority of India is all set to launch a major update for its electronic toll collection system, FASTag. The new feature, called the FASTag annual pass, will be effective from August 15. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced this initiative to provide relief for frequent travelers. The pass is a one-time prepaid toll plan for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It allows up to 200 trips or is valid for one year, whichever comes first.
Benefits
How to check eligibility and purchase the pass
The FASTag annual pass is specifically applicable to designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas, while FASTag remains the standard toll collection system on state highways, state-run expressways, and local roads. The pass can be purchased online through the Rajmarg Yatra app or by visiting the NHAI/MoRTH portal. Users must log in or enter their vehicle and FASTag details before confirming eligibility requirements such as an active FASTag, proper attachment, VRN link, and no blacklist status.
Procedure
What is the cost of the annual pass?
To purchase the FASTag annual pass, users have to pay ₹3,000 online through available payment gateways. After payment verification, the annual pass is linked to their existing FASTag. An SMS confirmation will be sent once activated. The pass is non-transferable, non-refundable, and valid only for the specific vehicle on which it is registered and affixed.
Usage
How it works
After purchasing the FASTag annual pass, it is linked to your existing FASTag account and vehicle registration number. Each time you pass through an eligible toll plaza managed by NHAI or MoRTH, one trip is deducted from the annual limit. After reaching either the 200-trip limit or one-year period, your FASTag account automatically switches back to a regular pay-per-use model. The pass cannot be used at tolls outside the national highway or expressway network covered by this scheme.