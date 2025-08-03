Worth ₹3,000? Here's what the FASTag annual pass actually offers

The National Highways Authority of India is all set to launch a major update for its electronic toll collection system, FASTag. The new feature, called the FASTag annual pass, will be effective from August 15. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced this initiative to provide relief for frequent travelers. The pass is a one-time prepaid toll plan for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It allows up to 200 trips or is valid for one year, whichever comes first.

Benefits How to check eligibility and purchase the pass The FASTag annual pass is specifically applicable to designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas, while FASTag remains the standard toll collection system on state highways, state-run expressways, and local roads. The pass can be purchased online through the Rajmarg Yatra app or by visiting the NHAI/MoRTH portal. Users must log in or enter their vehicle and FASTag details before confirming eligibility requirements such as an active FASTag, proper attachment, VRN link, and no blacklist status.

Procedure What is the cost of the annual pass? To purchase the FASTag annual pass, users have to pay ₹3,000 online through available payment gateways. After payment verification, the annual pass is linked to their existing FASTag. An SMS confirmation will be sent once activated. The pass is non-transferable, non-refundable, and valid only for the specific vehicle on which it is registered and affixed.