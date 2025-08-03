MG Motor leads EV market with 4,600 sales in July

MG Motor India has emerged as the leader in pure electric vehicle (EV) four-wheeler registrations for July 2025, with its Windsor and Comet models accounting for 4,602 units. This performance contributed significantly to the overall market growth of 12% to 11,778 units in July from June's total of 10,511 four-wheeler EV registrations. The data was analyzed by Vahan and shows that MG was followed by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Mahindra Electric Automobile.

Market competition Other notable players in July Tata Passenger Electric Mobility came in second with its Nexon, Punch, and Tiago models Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEA) followed closely with its XUV400, XEV 9e, and BE 6 models. Hyundai's CRETA model added another 581 units while BYD India's Atto 3, Seal, Sealion7, and eMAX7 models contributed a further 448 units to the overall tally.

Market analysis Electric car registrations lag behind e2Ws Despite the growth in July 2025, electric car registrations still lag behind electric two-wheelers. Poonam Upadhyay, Director at Crisil Ratings, said that e2Ws account for nearly 60% of total EV sales. She also noted that the sustainability of this momentum is a key factor to watch out for due to high acquisition costs, limited charging infrastructure, and range concerns.