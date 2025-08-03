MG Motor leads EV market with 4,600 sales in July
What's the story
MG Motor India has emerged as the leader in pure electric vehicle (EV) four-wheeler registrations for July 2025, with its Windsor and Comet models accounting for 4,602 units. This performance contributed significantly to the overall market growth of 12% to 11,778 units in July from June's total of 10,511 four-wheeler EV registrations. The data was analyzed by Vahan and shows that MG was followed by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Mahindra Electric Automobile.
Market competition
Other notable players in July
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility came in second with its Nexon, Punch, and Tiago models Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEA) followed closely with its XUV400, XEV 9e, and BE 6 models. Hyundai's CRETA model added another 581 units while BYD India's Atto 3, Seal, Sealion7, and eMAX7 models contributed a further 448 units to the overall tally.
Market analysis
Electric car registrations lag behind e2Ws
Despite the growth in July 2025, electric car registrations still lag behind electric two-wheelers. Poonam Upadhyay, Director at Crisil Ratings, said that e2Ws account for nearly 60% of total EV sales. She also noted that the sustainability of this momentum is a key factor to watch out for due to high acquisition costs, limited charging infrastructure, and range concerns.
Future prospects
Rare earth magnet supply disruptions may impact EV production
Upadhyay also highlighted that over a dozen new EV cars, mostly based on a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) platform, are set to launch. However, persistent rare earth magnet supply disruptions from China could affect these EV model launches and production. These magnets are critical to PMSM used in EVs for their high torque, energy efficiency, and compact size.