BJP ministers slam Rahul Gandhi over 'Jaitley threatened me' remark

Jaitley died in 2019, says BJP minister

By Snehil Singh
Aug 03, 2025
11:16 am
What's the story

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers have slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the late Arun Jaitley. Speaking at a Congress event, Gandhi alleged that Jaitley had threatened him over opposing the government on farm laws. However, Jaitley's son Rohan refuted this, pointing out that his father died in 2019 before the farm laws were introduced in 2020.

Family response

Rohan Jaitley clarifies farm laws were introduced after father's death

Rohan Jaitley said, "Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father...threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020." He added that it was not his father's nature to threaten anyone, and he believed in building consensus through free and open discussions.

Ministerial backlash

BJP ministers call Gandhi's remarks 'despicable'

BJP ministers have slammed Gandhi's comments as "irresponsible" and "hateful." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called his remarks "despicable," adding that such baseless allegations are becoming a personality trait for him. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asked how Jaitley could meet Gandhi over farm laws when he died in 2019. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Gandhi has shredded all standards of decorum in public life with his remarks.

Official statement

BJP's official handle on X slams Gandhi

The BJP's official handle on X said, "Basic logic is the last thing you can expect from Rahul Gandhi." In response to the backlash, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said on X that it wasn't about one Bill or Act but about defending India's farmers. He added, "What matters is not who conveyed the threat, but on whose behalf was it being conveyed."