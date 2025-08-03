Will Vijay Deverakonda collaborate with Sukumar soon? Actor reveals
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, has reportedly crossed ₹70cr at the worldwide box office. During promotional events for the film recently, he was asked about his shelved collaboration with Pushpa director Sukumar. Deverakonda revealed that the project, which was supposed to go on floors in 2022, was called off due to scheduling conflicts. Per reports, Pushpa's extensive schedule and a last-minute producer walkout also left the project's future uncertain.
Director's endorsement
Sukumar's endorsement of Deverakonda's performance a major boost
Despite the project being shelved, Sukumar assured Deverakonda that they would work together in the future. He also appreciated Deverakonda's performance in Kingdom. The actor revealed, "Sukumar sir and I have been planning to collaborate since Arjun Reddy. He likes my work. I hope we'll work together in the future. My entire focus is on the projects I have in my kitty [currently]." "I admire Sukumar sir a lot, and a compliment from him means a lot to me."
Upcoming ventures
What's next for Deverakonda?
Deverakonda is currently busy with his next film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The movie is set against the backdrop of British colonial rule and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Meanwhile, Netflix has bagged the digital rights to Kingdom and will likely stream the film in the last week of August 2025.