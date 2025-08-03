Will Vijay Deverakonda collaborate with Sukumar soon? Actor reveals

Director's endorsement

Sukumar's endorsement of Deverakonda's performance a major boost

Despite the project being shelved, Sukumar assured Deverakonda that they would work together in the future. He also appreciated Deverakonda's performance in Kingdom. The actor revealed, "Sukumar sir and I have been planning to collaborate since Arjun Reddy. He likes my work. I hope we'll work together in the future. My entire focus is on the projects I have in my kitty [currently]." "I admire Sukumar sir a lot, and a compliment from him means a lot to me."