Suriya's 1st look from Venky Atluri's film out; see here
What's the story
On Wednesday, actor Suriya's first look from his upcoming film with director Venky Atluri was unveiled. The poster features the actor in a blue T-shirt and brown jacket, exuding a vintage charm. Producer S Naga Vamsi shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), wishing the star a happy 50th birthday. He wrote, "Wishing our Hero @Suriya_offl garu a fantastic birthday! An actor who keeps setting the bar higher."
Fan reactions
Fans shared excitement on social media
Fans were quick to express their excitement over Suriya's vintage look in the poster. One user wrote, "Classy poster," while another said, "Hope this one will be a BB (big blockbuster)." However, some fans were disappointed as they had hoped for the film's title to be announced on this occasion. A fan said, "Bro just to release birthday poster...Was soo excited that it will be title update." The film is yet to be titled, and is just called Suriya 46.
Twitter Post
'Beyond excited to show you all vintage Suriya...'
Film information
Suriya confirmed collaboration with Atluri in April
The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Mamitha Baiju, and Raveena Tandon. In April, while promoting Retro in Hyderabad, Suriya had confirmed his collaboration with Atluri. He said, "I had to start with Allu Arvind garu (for Ghajini); the whole journey started with him." "With his blessings, you have been waiting for this announcement. We are associating with Sithara Entertainments, Vamsi, and my dear brother Venky here." The movie is slated to come out in 2026 summer.