It's Rajinikanth versus Kamal Haasan next weekend

By Aikantik Bag 01:29 pm Nov 28, 202301:29 pm

'Muthu' and 'Aalavandhan' rereleases set for December 8

Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan are two pillars of Tamil cinema. The veteran actors are known for their phenomenal range, superstardom, and massive fan base. And, next weekend, they are about to clash at the box office! But the clash will be of rereleases. Haasan's Aalavandhan (2001) and Rajinikanth's Muthu (1995) are locking horns as they are slated to rerelease on December 8.

More about the films

Muthu is a 1995 masala film directed by KS Ravikumar which went on to become an all-time blockbuster in Tamil cinema. The rerelease news has incited excitement among fans. The cast includes Meena, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, and Vadivelu, among others. Aalavandhan is a 2001 psychological action thriller featuring Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala, among others. The film was released in Hindi as Abhay.

