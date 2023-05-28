Entertainment

IIFA 2023: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan emerge as big winners

IIFA 2023: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan emerge as big winners

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 28, 2023, 10:51 am 3 min read

Check out the notable winners of this year's IIFA Awards

The 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards took center stage on a star-studded Saturday night amid the glitz and glamor of the Bollywood industry at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. From Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan, the industry's finest talents were honored for their exceptional contributions as the night unfolded. Let's see who emerged as the big winners of the 2023 IIFA Awards.

'Brahmastra,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' bag many trophies

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva and Gangubai Kathiawadi reportedly emerged as big winners. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer secured the most awards, including best singers for Shreya Ghoshal (Rasiya) and Arijit Singh (Kesariya), best supporting actor (female) actor for Mouni Roy, and Best Lyrics for Amitabh Bhattacharya (Kesariya). At IIFA Rocks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial received several accolades in technical categories, including cinematography and dialogue.

Bhatt, Roshan bagged best lead actor awards

Roshan clinched the coveted Best Performance in a Leading Role Male Award for his remarkable portrayal in the action thriller Vikram Vedha. Bhatt bagged the prestigious Best Performance in a Leading Role Female trophy for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Producer Jayantilal Gada accepted the award on behalf of Bhatt as she reportedly skipped the event due to her maternal grandfather's ill health.

Check out IIFA's Twitter post

Ajay Devgn-led 'Drishyam 2' won Best Film Award

Drishyam 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, clinched the prestigious Best Film Award. It also won two other categories, including notable awards for Best Adapted Story, credited to Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, and Best Editing. Originally a Malayalam franchise, Drishyam recently garnered international attention when it was announced during the 76th Cannes Film Festival that it would be receiving a Korean remake.

Babil Khan, Khushali Kumar receive accolades for best debutants

Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, received the Best Debut Male Award for his performance in the film Qala, which featured Tripti Dimri in the lead role. Khan shared the honor with Shantanu Maheshwari, who showcased his stellar skills in Gangubai Khathiawadi opposite Bhatt. Additionally, Khushali Kumar was awarded Best Debut Female for her role in Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Other notable winners

In a heartfelt moment, veteran actor Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation when he was honored with the prestigious award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Other notable winners included R Madhavan, who was bestowed with the Best Director Award for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Anil Kapoor's portrayal in JugJugg Jeeyo earned him the accolade for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male).

Take a look at highlights of event