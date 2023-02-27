Entertainment

ZEE Cine Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan named best actors

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 27, 2023

Take a look at the top honors won by actors at the ZEE Cine Awards 2023

The Zee Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, such as Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Movies released in 2022 were in contention during the extravagant ceremony. Here are the major winners of the ZEE Cine Awards 2023.

Bhatt, Aaryan won for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'BB2'

While Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for her performance in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Aaryan took home the trophy for the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was one of the few commercially successful Bollywood movies last year. Bhatt also won the Viewers' Choice Best Actress Award for Darlings, while the Viewers' Choice Best Actor was clinched by Kher for The Kashmir Files.

'The Kashmir Files' won Best Film

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was declared the Best Film. Other nominees in this category were Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2, and Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo. Gangubai Kathiawadi and BB2 are streaming on Netflix, JugJugg Jeeyo and Drishyam 2 are with Amazon Prime Video, while Brahmastra is available on Disney+Hotstar.

varun Dhawan, Advani won accolades for 2 films each

Coming to the Performer of the Year (Male) category, it was dominated by Varun Dhawan for his work in the comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo and the supernatural fantasy drama Bhediya. Meanwhile, Advani shone brightly in the female category and was honored for her performance in JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun and Advani were paired opposite each other.

Take a look at honors won by Kapoor, Mandanna

Kapoor, who awed critics and audiences alike with his performance as the family patriarch in JugJugg Jeeyo, became the recipient of the Best Supporting Actor (Male) Award, while Mandanna won the Best Debut Award for Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. Notably, Mandanna is already a popular name in the South Indian industry, but the family drama Goodbye was her first film in Hindi cinema.