'Drishyam' to get Korean remake, Panorama Studios announces at Cannes

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 21, 2023, 06:11 pm

'Drishyam' films is set to be remade in Korean language

A Korean remake of Drishyam has been announced! Yes, you heard that right! In a groundbreaking collaboration, Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios is teaming up with South Korea's Anthology Studios to bring a unique twist to the Drishyam franchise. The announcement was made at the Cannes Film Festival. This extraordinary partnership reportedly marks the first-ever collaboration between an Indian banner and a Korean studio.

Why does this story matter?

Originally a Malayalam franchise, Mumbai-based Panorama backed its successful Hindi versions: Drishyam (2015) and its sequel Drishyam 2 (2022).

The second installment became one of the biggest Bollywood hits last year.

Panorama holds the remake rights for all three Drishyam films, including the upcoming threequel, in territories outside of India.

Remakes of the franchise are reportedly in development in Japan and the US, too.

'Drishyam': First Indian movie to get Korean makeover

Anthology Studios, co-founded by former Warner Bros executive Jay Choi, acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon, and Academy Award-winning film Parasite's star Song Kang-ho, will be spearheading the Korean remake of Drishyam. Notably, this partnership will also mark the first time that an Indian film will be officially remade in the Korean language. Anthology Studios has plans to recreate all three films in the franchise.

'Remake has greater significance,' stated Choi

Making the announcement on Sunday, Pathak stated, "All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity?" Choi added, "The remake has greater significance... Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema."

'Drishyam' has been remade in 6 different languages

The Malayalam-language Drishyam (2013), written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Its popularity led to remakes in several languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Sinhala. Ajay Devgn headlined the Hindi version in 2015, while Kamal Haasan starred in the Tamil adaptation titled Papanasam (2015). The film even saw a successful Chinese remake titled Sheep Without a Shepherd (2019).