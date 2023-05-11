Entertainment

'TIME' shares new cover featuring Deepika Padukone; netizens react

'TIME' shares new cover featuring Deepika Padukone; netizens react

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 10:31 am 1 min read

'TIME' shared its new cover featuring Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a global sensation and the actor is making it count at the peak of her career. The esteemed TIME magazine shared the cover of their upcoming issue and it features the Bollywood superstar. This is just another feather on her coveted cap. Fans have gone gaga and have been expressing their love and adoration for the Piku actor.

Fans' reaction and Padukone's global presence

TIME's cover story is penned by Astha Rajvanshi. The cover looks chique and the story name is The Global Star Deepika Padukone is Bringing the World to Bollywood. Fans dropped heart emojis, whereas many hailed her as the "queen." Recently, Padukone presented at the Academy Awards 2023 and unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.

Twitter Post