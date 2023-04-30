Entertainment

Salman Khan breaks silence on Palak Tiwari's 'no low-neckline' controversy

Salman Khan breaks silence on Palak Tiwari's 'no low-neckline' controversy

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 30, 2023, 02:01 pm 3 min read

Salman Khan reacts to his alleged 'no low-neckline' rules, as revealed by Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan captured headlines recently due to the alleged dress code he sets for women on sets, as revealed by actor Palak Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with his recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Khan appeared on the popular TV show, Aap Ki Adalat, on Saturday, where he addressed the controversy and clarified his stance on the particular matter.

Why does this story matter?

For those unaware, Tiwari worked as an assistant director on Antim: The Final Truth, featuring Khan and Aayush Sharma, before making her debut in KKBKKJ, released on April 21.

Earlier this month, Tiwari, in an interview, said that her experience working with Khan was enriching and gratifying, but it was her statement about Khan's alleged dress code rules that caught the attention of netizens.

Khan opened up about alleged rule on women's outfits

During his recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Khan opened up about various aspects of his life. In a candid conversation with the show host Rajat Sharma, the actor addressed the alleged rule about him setting dress codes for women on film sets. To this, Khan responded, "I think women's bodies are very precious. The more they are covered, the better it is!"

'The way men look at women, I don't like that'

When Khan was questioned about his appearance in the popular song O Oh Jaane Jaana, in which he flaunted his bare body, the actor responded, "I was wearing swimming trunks in the song; it was a different time." "At present, the environment is a bit (different)... It's not about women. It's about men. The way men look at women...I don't like that," elaborated Khan.

What did Tiwari say that sparked a social media debate?

In a recent interview, Tiwari said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir...[he] had a rule that... 'all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls.' So my mom saw me (going to set) proper shirt, jogger, and covered and all." "She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman sir's set."

Tiwari issued clarification days after revealing interview

Days after talking about Khan's alleged rule, Tiwari issued a clarification, as she felt her words had been misunderstood. Tiwari stated, "It's really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is...I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who I have pretty much grown up idolizing. Salman sir is...one of them."