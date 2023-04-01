Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan,' 'Shaakuntalam': Every major movie coming in April 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 01, 2023

From 'Shaakuntalam' to 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2,' every major film coming in April 2023

After the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan at the box office, audiences are waiting to throng theaters to witness larger-than-life performances. In March, fans enjoyed Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4 entertained them. Now, in the month of April, a multitude of films, of varied genres, are waiting to be released. Check out the list.

'Ravanasura'

Tollywood superstar Ravi Teja, who is currently basking in the success of his January release Waltair Veerayya, is all set to amaze the audience with his upcoming psychological thriller flick titled Ravanasura. Helmed by Sudheer Verma, the film has an oozing star power that includes Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, and Megha Akash, among others. The film is slated to release on April 7.

'The Pope's Exorcist'

Looking for a true-blue horror film? Mark your calendars, as The Pope's Exorcist, will hit theaters on April 7. Presented in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film is based on the files of the late Father Gabriele Amorth and stars Russell Crowe as the Vatican's chief exorcist. The famous exorcist Amorth was ordained in the 1950s and solved thousands of cases.

'Shaakuntalam'

Based on a popular play—Abhijnana Shakuntalam—by Kalidasa, Shaakuntalam is a highly-anticipated mythological drama, which was originally set to be released on February 17, but now, will hit theaters on April 14. The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, and by the looks of the trailer, she looks like her most ethereal self in this epic retelling of a chapter from the Mahabharata.

'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2'

With Part 1 ending on a cliffhanger, the second installment of Mani Ratnam's historical fiction drama Ponniyin Selvan is generating a lot of buzz. Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's work, Part 1 entered Rs. 500cr club with its worldwide collections. With an insane star cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthi, among others, the magnum opus will hit theaters on April 28.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screens after three years (as a main lead) with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Khan will be seen as a self-appointed vigilante. The action-comedy also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Venkatesh, among others. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 21, i.e., during Ramzan Eid.