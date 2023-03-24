Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' OTT: When, where to watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 10:25 am 1 min read

'Bheed' OTT details are out

Anubhav Sinha has emerged to become one of the best socio-political filmmakers from Bollywood. The director has had two phases in his career and in the latter phase, he has delivered some thought-provoking films. His recent directorial Bheed released today and it has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. Now, we have got some exciting updates about its OTT release.

OTT release date and storyline

As per reports, the film will release on ZEE5 soon. There has been no official confirmation by the makers yet. The film revolves around the 2020 migrant exodus and draws a parallel with the 1947 Partition exodus. The film looks daunting and thought-provoking as per the look. The subject and the stellar cast make the film a perfect weekend watch.

Cast and crew of the film

The cast is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. It also includes the adept Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Shrivastav, and Dia Mirza, among others. It is bankrolled by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The story is penned by Sinha, Saumya Tiwari, and Sonali Jain. The film went through several cuts from the censor board.