Happy birthday, Atif Aslam: 5 iconic Bollywood songs

Mar 12, 2023

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday (March 12)

The melodious voice of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is enough to wipe out the blues! Many of us, especially those who have been listening to him since our school days, will agree his unique voice is truly soothing to the ears. As he celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday, here are Aslam's top five Bollywood songs that are still on the playlist of many.

'O Meri Laila'

This song from the 2018 movie Laila Majnu is one of the top-rated Bollywood songs of Aslam. Crooned by him and Jyotica Tangri, the song was produced by Zee Music Company. O Meri Laila has resonated with many Lailas and Majnus of recent times. While Joi Barua did magic with the music composition, Irshad Kamil penned the beautiful lyrics.

'Pehli Nazar Mein'

Who doesn't remember Akshaye Khanna singing Pehli Nazar Mein in the 2008 film Race for Bipasha Basu? For many lovers out there, this song has helped with expressing their feelings to their partners. The song was composed by Pritam, and the lyrics were written by Sameer. It undoubtedly is one of the most loved songs of Aslam.

'Darasal'

Pictured on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, Darasal from the 2017 film Raabta is another hit song of Aslam. The heartwarming lyrics written by Kamil and the soothing music composed by Pritam have added extra magic to the song. It is also one of the best songs from the entire album of the Dinesh Vijan film.

'Tu Jaane Na'

The hit trio of Aslam, Kamil, and Pritam worked their magic once again with Tu Jaane Na, a song that beautifully describes one-sided love. The song is featured on former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and is from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which marked their maiden collaboration. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie was released in the year 2009.

'Main Rang Sharbaton Ka'

Another popular Bollywood number of Aslam is Main Rang Sharbaton Ka which is picturized on Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. This song was also composed by Pritam and the lyrics were penned by Kamil. It was sung by Aslam and Chinmayi Sripaada. It is one of the most loved songs from the 2013 movie Phata Poster Nikla Hero, also directed by Santoshi.