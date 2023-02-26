Entertainment

Hansal Mehta celebrates 7 years of tragedy-drama film 'Aligarh'

Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao's 'Aligarh' turns 7

There have been several movies in which actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao have portrayed unique characters, but the movie Aligarh was one that struck a chord with the audience. Helmed by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the hard-hitting tale completed seven years on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the director penned a note accompanied by a poster of the movie on social media.

'7 years of Aligarh; ode to love, longing and loneliness'

Mehta, who is a pioneer in giving audiences true tales of this sort, took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and stated, "7 years of #Aligarh. This quiet ode to love, longing, and loneliness will always hold pride of place in my filmography." In the note, he mentioned the film's lead actors for their commendable performances and called the producers "the pillars of strength".

Mehta's 'Aligarh', movie with message

Aligarh is based on a true story of the life of Aligarh Muslim University professor Dr. Ramchandra Srinivas Siras, who was suspended on grounds of morality. The film captures the bleak reality of society, which ostracize the professor after he gets caught on camera sharing an intimate moment with a man. In the aftermath, the professor's untimely death serves as a catalyst for change.

Brilliance of Manoj Bajpayee in 'Aligarh'

Performing the role of a lonely, homosexual professor in Aligarh, Bajpayee proved why he is one of Hindi cinema's most talented actors. The actor has breathed and lived professor Siras wholeheartedly, and his masterfully nuanced performance helped the audience in delving deep into the social fabric of the judgemental society. In an interview, Mehta once claimed Aligarh as the actor's finest performance so far.

Know about Mehta's upcoming projects

A critically acclaimed director, Mehta is prominently known for telling hard-hitting dramas such as Shahid, Omerta, and Aligarh. Recently, Mehta's directorial Faraaz took to theaters, which is also based on a real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe. In January, Mehta revealed that he would start shooting for his highly-anticipated series titled Gandhi, based on author Ramchandra Guha's books, in late 2023.