Rajkummar Rao bags Anubhav Sinha's social drama 'Bheed'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 07:39 pm

Actor Rajkumar Rao is on a signing spree. The Newton actor has bagged filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's next directorial titled Bheed. The upcoming project will also mark Sinha and Bhushan Kumar's reunion after Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad's success. The 56-year-old filmmaker said he always wanted to collaborate with the Stree actor, and Bheed is the perfect project. Sinha has some hard-hitting projects to his credit.

Quote

'I can't think of anyone better,' says Bhushan on Rao

Kumar said, "Anubhav and I have a long-standing relationship since Tum Bin. And every outing together is even more exciting than the last one." "Thappad is a film I am incredibly proud of and I can't wait for Bheed to kick off. Raj is a wonderful actor and I can't think of anyone better to pull off a film like this," he added.

Statement

Rao to step out of his comfort zone for 'Bheed'

Speaking on why he accepted the role in this film, Rao said that he has always been fascinated by stories that trigger conversations. "This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone," the actor said. The 37-year-old actor further expressed that he has been eagerly waiting to start shooting for the film.

Details

Film to go on floors next month

Reportedly, the film is expected to go on floors in November and would be shot in Lucknow. Pre-production of the film has already begun and will go on for the next few weeks. Bheed will be jointly backed by Sinha and Kumar under the banners, Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series, respectively. Makers are yet to announce the film's release date.

Projects

Upcoming projects of Sinha and Rao

Besides this film, Rao is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do. The film stars Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. On the other hand, director Sinha is gearing up for his next venture Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the male protagonist. The post-production of the film is ongoing.