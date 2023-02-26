Entertainment

Cast, potential plot, director: Everything about Akshay-Suniel-Paresh's 'Hera Pheri 3'

Cast, potential plot, director: Everything about Akshay-Suniel-Paresh's 'Hera Pheri 3'

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 26, 2023, 02:35 pm 3 min read

Who is directing 'Hera Pheri 3' and who will star? Know everything about it

The Hera Pheri franchise has been living up to its title and has been embroiled in a net of endless conjectures. From Kartik Aaryan being signed to Akshay Kumar opting out due to "script issues" to reports of the original trio—Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—shooting a promo, a lot has happened so far. Here's how things look like for Hera Pheri 3 now.

Yes, the original cast has finally reunited after 17 years!

The wait was long and painful, but definitely worth it! A few days ago, the original trio of Baburao (Rawal), Shyam (Shetty), and Raju (Kumar) reportedly met in Mumbai to shoot for a special promo, possibly to announce the upcoming film. Seeing Kumar and Rawal in their signature character costumes made fans nostalgic, and fans are already speaking about making the film a blockbuster.

We may not see Aaryan alongside original trio

While Aaryan was initially roped in for a new role in the franchise, Rawal, in a new interview, suggested Aaryan is out of the project now. He said, "As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn't work out. I don't know what happened." The picture will be clearer once the film is officially announced.

Sanjay Dutt may be playing a villain in the movie

Sanjay Dutt—who displayed his comic timing in films such as the Munnabhai series and Dhamaal—will reportedly join the franchise as the primary antagonist. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sanjay Dutt has indeed signed the film... He'll be playing one of the antagonists in the film. His character is blind and is quite quirky. He's expected to add to the madness quotient [of the series]."

The film will feature several international locations

As per several reports, the team will shoot in many international locations, such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles. Rawal earlier told media that this time they will be doing "hera pheri globally" and also revealed that the film will go on floors in May. To recall, Phir Hera Pheri had ended on a cliffhanger, so there is ample scope for narrative creativity.

Is Farhad Samji onboard? Reports say so

The biggest question about Hera Pheri 3 is the movie's director. Anees Bazmee, who has previously directed several comedy films such as Ready, Welcome, and No Problem, was approached by producer Firoz Nadiadwala but he turned down the offer due to creative conflict. Though confirmation is awaited, reports point toward Farhad Samji being the director, but fans aren't exactly pleased. Is Priyadarshan listening?

Poll What else would you like to read about the franchise?