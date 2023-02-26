Entertainment

Former Academy president, Oscar-winning producer Walter Mirisch dies at 101

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 26, 2023

Ace filmmaker Walter Mirisch is no more

Walter Mirisch, a legendary Oscar-winning producer and former Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) president, passed away on Friday at the age of 101. Mirisch died in Los Angeles of natural causes; his death was confirmed by a statement released by the Academy on Saturday. The Hollywood producer served four terms as an AMPAS president and has left a lasting legacy behind.

Academy announced Mirisch's demise in statement

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang, while confirming the news, stated, "The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is deeply saddened to hear of Walter's passing. Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader." "His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor," they further stated.

Mirisch, recipient of 3 of Academy's highest honors

Mirisch received several accolades in a career that spanned over six decades. The ace producer, in his towering career, received all three of the Academy Award's highest honors, including the 1967 best picture Oscar as the producer of In the Heat of the Night and the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award in 1978. In 1983, he was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

A look at Mirisch's career

In the mid-20th century, Mirisch founded The Mirisch Company with his brothers Harold and Marvin. The banner produced some of the best classics, including Some Like It Hot, The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, and The Pink Panther. It was also credited with producing The Apartment, West Side Story, and In the Heat of the Night, all best picture winners at the Oscars.

Instrumental figure in forming Academy's new headquarters

Mirisch, who served the Academy as the president from 1973 to 1977, was an instrumental figure in launching its new headquarters in Beverly Hills. Notably, his production company collected a total of 28 Oscars in two decades, with a wide-ranging slate of 67 films. Moreover, American novelist Elmore Leonard famously dedicated his 1990 satire book Get Shorty to Walter, "One of the good guys."

Steven Spielberg cited Mirisch as 'treasured friend' and 'advisor'

The producer was revered by generations of filmmakers. Among them, director Steven Spielberg shared a close bond with Mirisch, who cited him as a "treasured friend" and "advisor" over the years. In an interview, Spielberg stated, "He achieved so much in life and in the industry — if you live to be 101 and produced The Apartment, I'd say it's been a good run."