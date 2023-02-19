Entertainment

Ranveer Singh plays NBA All-Star Celebrity Game; meets Ben Affleck

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 07:25 pm 1 min read

Ranveer Singh meets Ben Affleck during an NBA event

Bollywood actor and NBA India ambassador Ranveer Singh was recently in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he met actor Ben Affleck on the court. In his second NBA event, Singh played for Dwyane Wade's team, which defeated Team Ryan with a final score of 81-78. NBA India shared a photo of Singh and Affleck on social media.

Star-studded match excited the fans

In the photo shared by NBA India on Instagram and Twitter, Singh was seen sporting a Team Dwyane jersey, whereas Affleck was seen in casuals. The post was captioned, "Gully Boy x Gone Girl (heart eyes emoji) A special buzz was in the Air at the #CelebGame!" Singh made his NBA debut in February 2022 when he played the All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland.

Check out NBA India's post

Instagram post A post shared by nbaindia on February 19, 2023 at 10:19 am IST