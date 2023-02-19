Entertainment

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Everything we know about Rani Mukerji-starrer

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 19, 2023, 06:08 pm 3 min read

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway's trailer will be out on February 23, while the film will release on March 17

Rani Mukerji's long-delayed film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is back in the news as a fresh poster has been dropped. The makers revealed the brand new poster on Saturday that shows the actor trying to protect her two kids and shield them from any possible harm. Moreover, the film's trailer release date is also out, and it will come out on February 23.

Why does this story matter?

Mukerji was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2, which co-starred her Hum Tum co-star Saif Ali Khan and was a failed affair at the box office.

However, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is expected to perform well commercially since the film draws its origins from a real, emotionally potent story, and such flicks have previously clicked well with audiences.

Mukerji shown standing with 2 kids in poster

The new poster of the Ashima Chibber directorial is dominated by slight hues of black, which lends the image a somber, serious feel. While one baby is shown in Mukerji's arms, we can also see another toddler standing beside her. A slightly startled yet fierce look is evident on Mukerji's face, too. "A woman's fight against a nation," Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway's logline reads.

Check out the poster here

Real-life incident molded film's plot

The film will reportedly demonstrate a mother's battle to bring her children back from authorities. It is based on the lives of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian couple in Norway whose children were sent to foster care in 2011. They were not allowed to meet their kids until they turned 18, and the film will showcase the protagonist's fight against the system.

Mukerji happy about doing 'women-centric film

While announcing the film in 2021, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said, "I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centered around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country." The film will release theatrically on March 17, 2023.

'This powerful story needs to be told'

Mukerji earlier also expressed elation about working with Chibber. "To partner with Ashima Chibber...is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told. I'm hoping that we will work hard as a team and make magic together," she said.