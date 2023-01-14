Entertainment

Everything to know about 'The Fabelmans' ahead of India release

Everything to know about 'The Fabelmans' ahead of India release

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 14, 2023, 11:50 pm 3 min read

Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' will release in India on February 10

Steven Spielberg's movie memoir The Fabelmans is set to premiere in India after courting adulation and accolades in the West. It will hit theaters in India on February 10. Recently, Spielberg was also honored with Best Director (Motion Picture) at the Golden Globes, while The Fabelmans was adjudged Best Picture (Drama). Ahead of its India release, here's everything to know about the semi-autobiographical film.

'The Fabelmans' international acclaim and film festival debut

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, where it opened to a thunderous response and glowing reviews. It had a limited theatrical release on November 11 and properly expanded later on November 23. The ace director earlier called the film "a way of bringing [his] mom and dad back," and it draws heavily from his own life and childhood.

Trailer chronicles life of dreamy, ambitious child

The Fabelmans trailer, released in September, opens with a dreamy-eyed young boy Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), and portrays several pivotal moments from his life that made him fall in love with cinema. We get a good look at the parental influence in his life, as his mother (Michelle Williams) propels his dreams ahead while his art and aspirations raise his father's (Paul Dano) eyebrows.

Meet the cast and crew of the film

The film is billed as a "coming-of-age story centered on a young man's discovery of a shattering family secret." In addition to the aforementioned actors, it also stars Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, and Judd Hirsch. Spielberg has written it with Tony Kushner (West Side Story). John Williams (Star Wars) handled the music department, while the cinematography is by Janusz Kaminski (War Horse).

'Jaws' director's emotional connection with movie

Spielberg earlier said, "Most of my movies have been a reflection of things that happened to me in my formative years." "Everything that a filmmaker puts [themselves into], even if it's somebody else's script, your life is going to come spilling out onto celluloid, whether you like it or not... With The Fabelmans, it wasn't about the metaphor; it was about the memory."

Who is bringing the modern-day classic to India?

In India, the movie will be released by Reliance Entertainment. Dhruv Sinha, Head of International Businesses, Reliance Entertainment, said, "Reliance Entertainment [is]...extremely proud of our long-lasting and fruitful partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment." "We have brought to cinemas in India...creative masterpieces (The Help, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, 1917, etc.) and now...we bring The Fabelmans to audiences on 10th February," added Sinha.