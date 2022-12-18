Entertainment

'Haddi': All we know about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 18, 2022, 02:06 pm 3 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in 'Haddi.' He will be playing dual roles in the film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known as an acting chameleon who slips under the skin of any character, is making headlines due to his role in the upcoming film Haddi. He shared a new still from the film on Saturday (December 17), where he can be seen decked up in a bright red saree and glittery jewelry. Read on to learn everything about this highly anticipated drama.

Siddiqui's new look has left netizens spellbound!

The Sacred Games actor unveiled his new look on Saturday evening, and he could be seen donning a bindi, wearing a red-orange saree, glittering necklace, and dark lipstick. Going by the looks, Siddiqui has been working hard to do justice to the role! Netizens were instantly left impressed, and one of them commented, "You have such talent. We are stunned each time."

The first look was revealed back in August

To recall, the first look of Haddi was dropped in August, and Siddiqui had earned immense acclaim for his never-seen-before transformation and for taking up a challenging, unconventional role that not all mainstream actors would have accepted. The first look presented him dressed in a gorgeous shimmery dress, and interestingly, it was in complete contrast to the new still he has now shared.

Siddiqui wants to 'get the internal thought process right'

Sharing his methodical, nuanced approach toward the distinctive role, the Heropanti 2 actor earlier revealed, "My concern is to get the internal thought process right. What do women think? What do they want? Your perception, outlook toward life as a woman is bound to be different and that is the most difficult part about Haddi for me." We can't wait for his unprecedented avatar!

Here are the details about 'Haddi's team

Touted to be a revenge drama, Haddi is helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has previously served as a second unit director in Netflix's AK vs AK and Sacred Games. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor will be seen portraying dual roles in the film. It's being produced by Zee Studios and is slated to release next year, though the date is still under wraps.

Meanwhile, take a look at Siddiqui's next projects

The master actor was last seen in Heropanti 2 in a villainous role. However, the film was heavily panned commercially and critically. Apart from Haddi, he has Bole Chudiyan in the pipeline; the film is reportedly inspired by Siddiqui's life. He will also be seen in Sai Kabir's Tiku Weds Shera and may also play a part in the superhero film Krrish 4.