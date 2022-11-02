Entertainment

'Yashoda,' 'Double XL': New titles arriving in theaters in November

'Yashoda,' 'Double XL': New titles arriving in theaters in November

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 02, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at all the movies that are arriving in November

The year 2022 is almost over, and it has been an eventful one for the Indian entertainment industry. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, and Brahmastra set Bollywood's box office on fire, South Indian cinema halls saw back-to-back blockbusters starting with Beast to the recent Kantara. Take a look at the new titles that are arriving on the big screens in November.

#1 Bollywood

While only a few South Indian biggies arriving this month, it is a different story in Bollywood. November 4 will see three highly-awaiting movies: Double XL, Mili, and Phone Bhoot clashing at the box office. On November 11, Mister Mummy, Thai Massage, Uunchai, and Yodha will be released. While Drishyam 2 will be premiered on November 18, Bhediya will arrive on November 25.

#2 Kollywood

The Tamil remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen of the same name is heading for release on November 11. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role, the film co-stars R Kannan as the male lead. On the other hand, the comedy-drama Coffee With Kadhal directed by Sundar C will hit the marquee on November 4. It stars Jiiva, Jai, and Divyadarshini.

#3 Tollywood

The only major Telugu release is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda directed by Hari-Harish. The film will be released on November 11 in several languages. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam will be clashing with Yashoda on November 11. Several Telugu projects are gearing up for release on November 4. This includes Bomma Blockbuster, Urvasivo Rakshasivo, Like, Share & Subscribe, Mr. Tarak, Saradhi, Aakasham, and Jetty.

#4 Malayalam

While several Malayalam biggies were released recently, this month there are no movie releases of big stars in Mollywood. However, the cinema halls will see the arrival of a good number of films. On November 4, movies including Saturday Night, Banaras, Kooman, 1744 White Alto, Ellam Settanu are premiering. Gila Island, Sholai, and Romancham will be released on November 11.

#5 Sandalwood

A good number of new Kannada titles are gearing up for theatrical release in November even though none of them feature any megastars. On November 11, movies including Nee Maayeyolago Maaye Ninnolago, Dilpasand, Raana, O, Yellow Gangs will see their premieres. Khasagi Putagalu will hit the big screens on November 18, while Saddu! Vicharane Nadeyuttide will arrive on November 25.