Ratna Pathak Shah calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' a 'regressive' film

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 18, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Thespian-actor Ratna Pathak Shah, known as much for her distinguished acting career as for her unfiltered opinions, is in the news yet again. At a recent event, Pathak Shah shared her views about SS Rajamouli's phantasmagorical extravaganza and period-drama RRR and termed it a "regressive" film, claiming that it "looks backward" when "we should be looking forward." Here's the complete story.

Pathak Shah shared her opinion during a Mumbai event

Pathak Shah was speaking at the launch event of the book: The Queen, The Courtesan, The Doctor, The Writer (50 Inspiring Stories of Muslims). She said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy—India."

'We don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt'

The Khoobsurat actor had a few other points to make. She said, "Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it." She also criticized the small screen for stereotyping women and typecasting them.

Not the first time 'RRR' has been criticized

While RRR has been a humungous success both in India and internationally, the action drama has run into some controversies, too. A section of audiences has slammed the film for "promoting and propagating right-wing Hindutva propaganda" and for allegedly encouraging "casteist politics." Despite these remarks, RRR has grossed close to Rs. 1,200cr at the worldwide box office and is among the year's biggest hits!

Not too long ago, Pathak Shah courted another controversy

Meanwhile, Pathak Shah found herself being slammed left, right, and center on social media a few months ago when she criticized the practice of Karwa Chauth and wondered why "modern," educated women choose to observe this ritual. Back then, netizens had condemned the actor for "interfering with their traditions and practices" and for her "selective moral policing," arguing that "she would never target Islam."