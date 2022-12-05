Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut album 'Sukoon' releases this Wednesday

SLB will be greeting fans with debut album this week

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his first original music album titled Sukoon on Monday. The album will be released on Wednesday (December 7) and will be produced by Saregama India. The album will be available on all leading streaming platforms. The auteur has composed music for his films since Guzaarish. His music is rooted, warm, and relatable. Fans are eagerly waiting for the album.

Why does this story matter?

Bhansali is an ace filmmaker who has made a niche with his style of filmmaking. Ever since his debut in 1996 with Khamoshi: The Musical, the director has redefined himself with every film.

The director is currently basking in the glory of his latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, which was critically acclaimed and a money spinner at the box office.

Bhansali's take on 'Sukoon'

The new album Sukoon translates to "peace" in Hindi was composed during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The director stated, "Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating 'SUKOON'. I hope you find the same while listening." The Twitter handle of Saregama also tweeted with the list of songs.

Check out the tweet here

Details about the album

The music is set in the signature style of Bhansali—tabla, flute, sitar, sarangi, harmonium—and the album consists of nine songs. The singers collaborating with Bhansali are Shreya Ghoshal, Rashid Khan, Armaan Malik, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, Papon, and Madhubanti Bagchi. Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of the music label called Bhansali a "perfectionist" and expressed their excitement about this collaboration.

Bhansali has 'Heeramandi' in his lineup

Bhansali spends time making his films with utmost care. His last release Gangubai Kathiawadi was loved by all and received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Berlin International Film Festival. He is currently working on his web series debut, Heeramandi. Speaking to Film Companion, he'd said Gangubai Kathiawadi marked a new phase and in this phase, he wants to make films about "unheard souls."