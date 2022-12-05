Entertainment

Suriya quits 'Vanangaan'; director Bala says script no longer relevant

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 05, 2022, 04:57 pm 2 min read

The movie was supposed to be a comeback collaboration between Suriya and Bala

In an unexpected turn of events, Tamil star Suriya has opted out of the movie Vanangaan directed by Bala. The filmmaker has issued a statement saying that the movie is no longer relevant for the actor and his stature. The news was announced by the Avan Ivan director on Sunday on Twitter. Read on to know more about the recent development.

Why does this story matter?

This project would have marked Bala's fourth collaboration with Suriya.

They earlier joined hands for Suriya's breakthrough film Nandha (2001) and the National Film Awards-winning movie Pithamagan (2003).

Apart from these, Suriya made a cameo appearance in Bala's Avan Ivan (2011).

And when the duo announced a collaboration after 11 years, it took the internet by storm.

But disappointingly, it is no longer happening.

Here's what Bala said about the development

Bala's official statement read, "I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger brother, Suriya." "However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn't sure if the project was suitable for someone like him," he added. "Both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project," the statement added.

Suriya's team reacted to Bala's statement

Replying to Bala's statement, the Twitter profile of Suriya's production label 2D Entertainment announced that it has also opted out. The post read, "Respecting the opinion and feelings of Bala brother, both Suriya and 2D Entertainment have decided to opt out of Vanangaan. We will always stand by Bala and his decisions." Suriya is yet to personally react to this latest development.

Who else was on board the movie?

Telugu actor Krithi Shetty was roped in to play the co-lead. Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju was on board the movie to play an important supporting role. Suriya's frequent collaborator GV Prakash Kumar was supposed to compose the movie's music. Meanwhile, Suriya has a film with director Hari titled Aruvaa, a film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivaasal, and a sci-fi drama with director Ravikumar.