Entertainment

Akshay Kumar to return as Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Akshay Kumar to return as Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 05, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

According to fresh reports, there is a possibility that Akshay Kumar might return to the 'Hera Pheri' franchise

What's a Hera Pheri franchise without Raju aka Akshay Kumar? After the success of Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, fans of the franchise were eagerly awaiting the announcement of its third installment. While the film did get confirmed, Kumar recently said he'll not be a part of it. However, fresh reports claim the possibility of his return to Hera Pheri 3.

Kumar to return as Raju: Reports

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Firoz Nadiadwala is set to reinitiate conversation with Kumar for his return. Quoting a source, the report said, "Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is."

Kumar announced he wouldn't be part of sequel in November

In November, Kumar officially confirmed that he would not be seen in the third installment of Hera Pheri 3. His statement at a public event had upset his fans. Several netizens took to social media, writing about how the franchise would be incomplete without Kumar. Possibly it's this uproar that might have led makers to try and have him back on the team.

Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik Aaryan's presence in 'Hera Pheri 3'

When one Twitteratti asked Paresh Rawal if Kartik Aaryan will be in the film, he said, "yes." With his confirmation, many people on social media started wondering if Aaryan was replacing Kumar as Raju or not. However, Suniel Shetty denied it. Meanwhile, with reports of Kumar's return, it'll be interesting to see if Aaryan would still be in the film or not.

About 'Hera Pheri' franchise

Hera Pheri, starring Kumar, Rawal, and Shetty, was first released in the year 2000. It also featured Tabu and Om Puri, among others. Six years later, in 2006, Phir Hera Pheri hit the cinema halls. It also starred Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen. The third part of the franchise, Hera Pheri 3, will be returning to screens after more than a decade.