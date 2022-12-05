Entertainment

'Doctor G' OTT debut locked; Netflix bags Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer's rights

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 05, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

'Doctor G' was released on October 14

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's recent movie Doctor G is gearing up for release on Netflix on December 11. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the medical drama hit the theaters on October 14 and is arriving on OTT around two months after its release. The streamer took to social media and announced the news on Sunday evening. Read on to know more about the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Initially supposed to be released on June 17, Doctor G's release date was rescheduled several times owing to various factors.

This film marks the first-ever collaboration between Khurrana and the leading lady, Rakul Preet Singh.

It's also Khurrana's third outing with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

And since Doctor G received positive reviews, its OTT debut was awaited.

'Doctor G' has Khurrana playing a gynecologist

Sharing a poster from the movie, Netflix wrote, "Doctors too have problems that they can't find a cure for! Doctor G arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec!" Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, Doctor G revolves around budding doctor Uday Gupta, who enrolls in the gynecology department due to a lack of seats in his area of interest, orthopedics.

Box office collections of 'Doctor G'

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the medical drama also features Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in important roles apart from the lead actors. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 35cr; Doctor G crossed Rs. 25.45cr in India and Rs. 40.71cr worldwide. So, this film can be considered an eventful venture for its makers.

Where else will we see the lead actors?

Doctor G marks the second release of Khurrana in 2022 after Anek. He had another release recently titled An Action Hero directed by Anirudh Iyer. In his lineup, he has a movie titled Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Singh, on the other hand, has Indian 2 and Chhatriwali. She was also seen in Thank God, which was released on October 25.